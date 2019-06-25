Six Razorbacks Set to Compete in NWA Championship

A record setting six Razorbacks are set to compete in the Northwest Arkansas Championship this weekend at Pinnacle Country Club.

Stacy Lewis, Maris Fassi, Gaby Lopez, Kaylee Benton, Dylan Kim and Alana Uriell will all be in the field along with Arkansas head coach, Shauna Taylor. But Taylor wont be competing, she’ll be caddying for Benton in her professional debut.

Benton says, “she (Taylor) asked if I wanted it and I said there is no other way I’d want it. Because her and I make a really good team and I’m really excited. She reads my putts well and hopefully we’ll get some to drop.”

As for Taylor, she says she truly enjoys caddying. Adding, “It really keeps me sharp as a coach. You know kind of being in the battle with a player, I think it helps me be a better coach. Obviously to have that opportunity is special. But to watch my girls come out here and compete at the highest level I know it’s their dream and it’s just really fun to see them live that out.”

Benton, Kim and Lewis all got together for a practice round on Tuesday afternoon.

Lewis says having so many Razorbacks in the field this year shows how far the Arkansas golf program has come.

“We started this tournament 10 or 11 years ago,” says Lewis. “It was just me carrying the flag for a long time. So just really proud of these girls and what Shauna’s done, just to see the progress they’ve made and they’re ready for this too.”

The NWA Championship runs this Friday through Sunday at Pinnacle Country Club.

