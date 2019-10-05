Slimmer Mason Jones Set for Junior Season

Story: By Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

Mason Jones can score the ball in bunches (i.e. last season dropping 30 points on Florida & Mississippi State). This season, under new head coach Eric Musselman, Jones, who was 215 as a sophomore, is down to 197 pounds.

“I feel amazing, Coach Muss just came to me and said ‘Mason I just want you to work on getting smaller and being more athletic, and that’s what I did this summer, and it shows on the court and in practice. I’m trying to dunk on people this year, so he just changed my mindset to what I was last year to where I am going to be this year,” Jones said.

The junior was Arkansas’ third leading scorer last season pouring in 13.6 points per game.

The Hogs hold their Red-White Game today at 3 at Barnhill Arena.