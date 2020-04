FAYETTEVILLE โ€“ Arkansas senior William Buhl and sophomore Julian Perico were selected as Division I PING All-Central Region honorees, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced today.

Buhl earns his first PING All-Region honor while Perico was selected for the second straight year. The is the 13th consecutive year at least one Razorback has earned All-Region in the 14-year tenure of head coach Brad McMakin. This is the 10th time at least two Hogs were honored in the same year.