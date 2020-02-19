Time Change: Thursday’s Softball Game Moved To 2:30 P.M.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas softball team’s home opener against Boston University has been moved up to a 2:30 p.m. first pitch on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

The game was originally slated for a 4:30 p.m. start but has been moved up due to anticipated weather conditions. All other games this weekend as part of the Razorback Invitational are still scheduled for their original start times.

