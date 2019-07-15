Townes, Team Arkansas Set for TBT

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – FEBRUARY 2: Darian Townes #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks takes a jump shot during a game against the Florida Gators at Bud Walton Arena on February 2, 2008 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gators 80-61. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Fayetteville, AR-

Former Razorback Darian Townes is one of several former Razorbacks ready to compete in The Basketball Tournament, a two-million dollar event that airs on ESPN. Townes, who suited for the Hogs from 2004-2008, is a 6’10 Forward/Center joining the likes of Michael Qualls, Moses Kingsley and Ronnie Brewer. Team Arkansas will be matched up against Louisiana United July 19th in the Memphis Region.

An article from ESPN last month ranked Team Arkansas 14th in the 64-team Event. Townes joined us in the Pig Trail Nation for a sit-down conversation as Team Arkansas has a three seed in this event.