Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Neighbors met with the media following Arkansas’ 77-59 victory over Alabama on Sunday.

Samara Spencer led the way for Arkansas with 31 points. Maryam Dauda filled the stat sheet with 8 points, 11 rebounds, 9 blocks, and 5 assists. The Hogs played without leading scorer Taliah Scott for the third consecutive game.

Up next for the Hogs is a trip to No. 7 LSU next Sunday. Tip in Baton Rouge vs the defending national champions is set for 1:00 p.m.