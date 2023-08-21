Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Defensive linemen Keivie Rose and Eric Gregory, as well as wide receiver Jaedon Wilson discussed Fall Camp following Day 15.

Rose transferred from Lousiana Tech in the offseason where he was a First Team All-Conference USA selection in 2022. Gregory enters his fifth season with the Hogs after starting nine games a season ago. Wilson is working his way back from injury as he enters his third season with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas begins its 2023 campaign on September 2nd against Western Carolina in Little Rock.