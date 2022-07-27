SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With hot temperatures continuing to plague Northwest Arkansas, many residents might be looking for a pool area where they can cool off.

The Siloam Springs Family Aquatics Center opened for the season on Memorial Day and will remain open through Labor Day. Admission is just $5 for those ages 4 and up and $3 for those 3 and under.

The center says children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a parent or authorized guardian.

2022 seasonal memberships can be purchased from 1-5 p.m. May 23 through May 27 at the Parks and Recreation office located at 401 West University. Membership passes will also be available for purchase at the Family Aquatic Center beginning May 28.

If you become a member, the aquatics center holds members-only swims every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, which will make it slightly less crowded for you and your family.

Large groups can also rent out the pool for birthday parties or other recreational activities.

The Aquatics Center’s hours are 1-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 1-9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and 2-6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information regarding the facility, visit their website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/Facilities/Facility/Details/Family-Aquatic-Center-1