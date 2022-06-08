FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA Today is kicking off the Summer Road Tour Wednesday morning as they hit the road to Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Watch as Crystal Martinez sits down with Talicia Richardson, executive director of 64.6 Downtown in Fort Smith to discuss her organization’s goals for bringing different types of music to the city.

64.6 Downtown represents the core of the community and aims to “do the unexpected.” In the program, they bring urban, contemporary artists to give live performances and revive the downtown area of the city.