FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA Today kicked off its Summer Road Tour Wednesday by meeting with officials down in Fort Smith.

Watch as our Perry Elyaderani sits down with Mayor George McGill to discuss the city’s future which includes some potential military operations.

McGill says the US. Air Force and the Singapore Air Force have selected Fort Smith as the preferred site of Singapore training missions, which could last from 20-25 years.

McGill says the city is working to make sure everything is in the order for the operation but says residents could see a squadron of F-16s by summer 2023.