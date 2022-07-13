SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Marshallese community is a prominent part of Northwest Arkansas with an estimated 15,000 members in the area.

Watch as KNWA Today anchor Perry Elyaderani sits down with Melisa Laelan, chief executive of the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese to talk about the importance of bringing the community together.

Stroll the Atolls is an upcoming event Laelan will host that will give Springdale an authentic Marshallese experience and teach the community about the culture and allow residents to experience its activities.