VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – KNWA Today’s Summer Road Tour makes a stop in Van Buren. The town is filled with a lot of history, including the King Opera House.

Built in the 1900s, the Opera House has entertained Van Buren residents for generations.

As is often the case with old buildings, this one carries rumors of the supernatural variety. Opera House manager Brad Ratcliff explains in the clip above.