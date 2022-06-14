FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is planning several events in honor of Juneteenth and on June 14, Mayor George McGill announced an award-winning play will be a part of the festivities.

A Raisin in the Sun is a nationally acclaimed, Tony Award-winning play about a family dealing with different definitions of the American dream.

The Fort Smith production will be on stage this June 18 at 7 p.m. at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center.

McGill says this announcement fits in with the emerging arts scene in the River Valley.

“The arts are emerging in Fort Smith in a big way. It started with The Unexpected project, the murals. Then, we have the River Valley Film Society which is coming up, a big film festival. And now, we are focusing on the performing arts,” McGill said.

The play is being directed by Fort Smith resident Silvia Mathis and stars Grammy award winner Shirley Murdock.