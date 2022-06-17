VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Step back into the 1920s and tour the Ozarks by taking a scenic train ride.

For two hours, travelers in Van Buren can see the Natural State’s inner beauty from the Arkansas and Missouri Railroad’s route through the bluffs and valleys of the Boston Mountains.

You will begin your adventure at The Old Frisco Depot, a Van Buren landmark for over a century and now home to the Van Buren Visitors Center and boarding point for the Arkansas Missouri Railroad’s excursion train. Travelers then settle into their passenger cars and begin traveling through a quarter-mile tunnel and traverse a series of trestles overlooking the forestland.

For the latest schedules and destinations, fares, and the option to purchase tickets, visit amtrainrides.com.