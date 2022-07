SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each Arkansas town has its own unique history and residents or visitors may want to know about that history.

In Siloam Springs, you can stop by the Siloam Springs Museum and learn about different eras of the town, vehicles of previous eras, and church building designs.

Watch as FOX 24’s Perry Elyaderani sits down with Don Warden to learn about the city’s rich history and the museum itself as part of our Summer Road Tour.