FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA Today is kicking off its Summer Road Tour in Fort Smith Wednesday and our Crystal Martinez caught up with Doug Babb, U.S. Marshals Museum chairman of the board, to discuss the museum’s exhibits and the new facility.

Inside the museum, officials say there will be 18,000 square-feet worth of interactive, state-of-the-art exhibits in four different galleries.

Babb also says the museum will bring significant economic development to Fort Smith.

The museum will be preparing the gallery from October to January with plans to open fully in 2023.