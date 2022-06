VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA Today’s Summer Road Tour continues in Van Buren where Perry Elyaderani sat down with Jane Owen, executive director of Arts on Maine to talk about all of the town’s opportunities for creativity.

Watch as Owen breaks down Arts on Main’s mission as a “one shop stop” where it can do dance, music, visual arts, culinary experiences, and a “You Create” space.

These experiences are open to parents and children of all ages.