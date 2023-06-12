Summer is a time of relaxation, fun, and adventure for many. Visiting the Oklahoma Aquarium is a must-try experience if you’re looking for an exciting spring break adventure. The aquarium is in Jenks, Oklahoma, just minutes from Gathering Place and Discovery Lab on Riverside in Downtown Tulsa. The Aquarium offers visitors an incredible opportunity to experience the underwater world, learn about marine life, and create lifelong memories.

Here are some reasons why you should visit the Oklahoma Aquarium on spring break:

1. Explore the Secrets of the Sea

You can discover the underwater world at the Oklahoma Aquarium and get hands-on. The aquarium houses over 10,000 amazing animals from over 500 species, including the largest collection of bull sharks in the western hemisphere. You can also visit turtles, jellyfish, eels, and other sea creatures. You will get a chance to see them up close and learn fascinating facts about their habitats, diets, and behavior. Ten of the most dangerous sharks known to man inhabit a 380,000-gallon saltwater tank and tunnel, along with three nurse sharks. You can walk through the tunnel and watch the sharks swim over you!

2. Experience Animal Encounters

Besides observing the animals from afar, the Oklahoma Aquarium offers a unique opportunity to get close and personal with the animals. You can participate in animal encounters, touch stingrays, feed turtles, hold a horseshoe crab, or pet a shark. These experiences are perfect for all ages and create lasting memories for the whole family.

3. Support Conservation Efforts

By visiting the Oklahoma Aquarium, you support conservation efforts to protect marine life and habitats. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the aquarium participates in several conservation initiatives, including Think Blue To Go Green, fascinating coral reef research, and education programs. Your visit helps raise awareness about preserving our oceans and maintains these critical programs.

In conclusion, the Oklahoma Aquarium is an ideal destination for anyone looking for adventure, fun, and education this spring break. In addition to the amazing animals, you can visit their ocean-themed playground, and aquatic-themed arcade, swim with sharks in a virtual reality experience, and ride the new custom ocean animal carousel. So make your spring break unforgettable by visiting the Oklahoma Aquarium today, where there is something for everyone!