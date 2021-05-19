Bella Vista Farmers Market reopens for summer

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is back but in a new location. The parking lot of Village Center – 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. will serve as the home for Northwest Arkansas’ only Farmer’s Market that operates on Sunday. It runs from 9 am to 2 pm.

The city of Bella Vista established this outdoor market in order to help promote community health and wellness, while also supporting local farmers, artists and small businesses. It offers a fun, family-friendly environment for some free weekend entertainment to foster a greater sense of community within Bella Vista, while providing products grown or made by local farmers and artists.

The market encourages attendees to bring baskets or reusable bags to fill with affordable, fresh produce and other products, like flowers or art. They also offer a connection with local growers to know exactly where food comes from, plus live music and entertainment, featuring a variety of cultural experiences.