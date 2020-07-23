Discover Siloam Springs

You’ve probably driven through Siloam Springs on Highway 412 a number of times. But have you ventured off the highway, into the heart of town? There you’ll find a quaint downtown with curated shops and award-winning restaurants and the charm of a small town. You should also hit the unique parks for some great outdoor adventure- biking, trail running, nature observation, paddle boarding. It’s no secret Northwest Arkansas is home to miles of beautiful trails, lake shorelines, and some if the most beautiful parks. Siloam Springs is home to 2 of those parks: City Lake Park and Memorial Park.

Originally obtained in 1944, area trail advocates and Siloam Springs officials worked for two decades to make the 165-acre City Lake Park a regional destination for fisherman, hikers, bikers, trail runners, bird watchers and paddlers.

Located just 3 miles from downtown, City Lake Park hosts several features including 6+ miles of beginner and intermediate multi-use soft surface trails, mountain bike optimized directional flow trails, raised bed hiking trails, and the region’s largest bicycle skills course and pump track to date. You can also find a bird blind for wildlife observation and a 550-foot boardwalk spanning over Flint Creek, and a 9-hole disc golf course.

The trail system’s stacked loops create a platform to develop bike handling skills. From the skills course and pump track located close to the main parking area mountain bikers will have easy access to the beginner loop. The beginner trails connect to the more intermediate trails where riders will find more challenging elevation, as well as access to the directional flow trails. Secondary parking provides direct access to the intermediate and flow trails.

Venture towards downtown and find Siloam Springs’ Memorial Park. The park features a promenade for the Farmers Market, a demonstration kitchen, an interactive water feature, the KIA Memorial, a mural from world-renown artist Yatika Fields, the Chatuaqua Amphitheater, thoughtful landscaping and lush green spaces.

Memorial Park sits on the site of the old Chautauqua, which was active in Siloam Springs from approximately 1880-1930. The Chautauqua movement, a program of educational and inspirational speakers, began in 1874 in Lake Chautaqua, New York and quickly spread across the country. It was popular in communities for general education, culture, and entertainment.

The 5-acre park is naturally situated on a hillside, providing unique topography and a view into downtown. At the bottom of the hill is a large gazebo, which provides beautiful views of Sager Creek. Memorial Park is overlooked by the Siloam Springs Public Library, whose back porch opens nicely into the park space.

Throughout the year you can find special events ranging from bluegrass, hip hop, symphony, rockabilly, and country concerts to the Siloam Springs High School homecoming pep rally, movies in the park, Zumba, yoga, and live theater performances.

You can find more information on Memorial Park and City Lake park on www.DiscoverSiloam.com and find our trails on MTB Project.