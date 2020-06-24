Runaway Mountain Coaster is the Longest and Fastest Coaster in the Midwest

Discover the Longest and Fastest Mountain Coaster in the Midwest. Runaway Mountain Coaster is a thrilling outdoor experience in the naturally beautiful woods. Take a scenic trek to the top of a beautiful Ozarks’ mountain and then race to the bottom making countless zigs and zags at speeds up to 30 mph.

Enjoy a relaxing coast downhill or challenge yourself to a “no brakes” run to the finish. Experience a completely different thrill at night. Zoom through a spectacular light show for a whole new experience after dark. Thousands of colorful LEDs light up the track for an exciting and beautiful ride to remember!

Coaster carts hold one or two people, for a combined maximum weight of 300 pounds. Kids ages 9 and older can DRIVE! Children at least 3-years-old, who are 36” or taller, can ride along as a passenger in the cart, as long as their cart driver is at least 16-years-old and 52” tall.

Your adventure awaits at Runaway Mountain Coaster!

Runaway Mountain Coaster is located at 935 State Hwy 165, just 1.3 miles from Hwy 76 and the Titanic. Call 417-334-7337 or visit RunawayBranson.com for more information.

You Pick Your Thrill Level! The carts are specially designed to allow riders to have control of their ride-with a patented braking system, guests can choose whether to slow down take a more leisurely trip down the coaster track or use gravity to the full extent for the fastest and most exciting ride possible. That means that whether you are a roller coaster thrill seeker or someone looking for a pleasant trip down the hill and an unparalleled view of the Branson skyline we will have you covered.

