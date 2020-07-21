Siloam Springs’ City Lake Park is open for mountain biking

Siloam Springs, AR – Originally obtained in 1944, area trail advocates and city officials have been working for two decades to make the 165-acre City Lake Park a regional destination for fisherman, hikers, bikers, trail runners, bird watchers and paddlers. In December 2016, the City of Siloam Springs approved a master plan presented by the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists.

The trail system’s stacked loops create a platform for the residents of Western Benton County to develop the bike handling skills necessary to adopt mountain biking as a healthy lifestyle choice, all on a single park property. From the skills course and pump track located close to the main parking area mountain bikers will have easy access to the beginner loop. The beginner trails connect to the more intermediate trails where riders will find more challenging elevation, as well as access to the directional flow trails. Secondary parking provides direct access to the intermediate and flow trails.

The city is asking patrons to be mindful of others when using trails and park lands, and to please follow the National Recreation and Park Association’s recommendations on social distancing minimums. https://www.nrpa.org/blog/keeping-a-safe-social-distance-in-parks-and-on-trails-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/

There are a number of specific recommendations for advising the public to keep safe social distancing when in parks or on trails,

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to trails — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use trails if you have symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.

Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep it as you walk, bike or hike.

Please wear a mask when out on the trails and in park areas when you cannot practice social distancing.

Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.

Public restrooms are sanitized once daily. Use at your own risk. Use hand sanitizer or wash hands before and after use.

The City of Siloam Springs Board of Directors unanimously adopted the master plan for City Lake, which includes partnering with Ozark Off Road Cyclists (OORC) to bring much needed improvements to the property. With a variety of topography and ecological systems, we believe City Lake is a natural candidate for outdoor activity to include walking, hiking, trail running, cycling, paddling and wildlife education.

The Ozark Off-Road Cyclists are overseeing the City Lake Park improvements. Visit www.ozarkoffroadcyclists.org for more information on Ozark Off-Road Cyclists.