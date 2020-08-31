Your summer 2020 guide to The Momentary

Grab your quarantine squad (and your face covering) and head to the Momentary where you can find contemporary outdoor art, delicious bites, Instagram-worthy cocktails, patio bars, bocce ball, and more! Here’s your summer 2020 guide to what you can experience at the Momentary:

Discover art everywhere you look

While our indoor galleries are being installed with Nick Cave: Until, opening on Saturday, September 12 (mark your calendar), there are plenty of outdoor visual art projects around the Momentary for you to enjoy!

Reflect on your current moment with Yayoi Kusama’s Narcissus Garden. Step beneath Iván Navarro’s water tower structures, This Land is Your Land, and see what words and designs are found there. Stick around until sunset and see Tavares Strachan’s You Belong Here sign glow a brilliant neon pink and capture an unforgettable photo!

Beer, Bites, and Bocce Ball

This summer, we’re offering Beer, Bites, and Bocce Ball on the Momentary Green, under the Canopy! Two lanes of bocce ball are set up for all to enjoy. Ball sets will be available for rental per hour and will be sanitized thoroughly after each use. Beer and light snacks such as chips and salsa, walking tacos, and more, will be available for purchase.

Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.

Beer, Bites, and Bocce Ball is available during the following days / times:

Fridays: 4 to 11 pm

Saturdays: 11 am to 11 pm

Sundays: 11 am to 4 pm

Want to cool off with a drink? Sit outside at the RØDE Bar…

We know you love patio drinks. The RØDE Bar, located off the RØDE House with a walk-up outdoor window, now offers service every Wednesday-Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, 4 to 11 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Grab a glass of beer, wine, or select cocktails and snacks, and enjoy the summer weather on the open pavilion of the Arvest Bank Courtyard.

…Or head up to the Tower Bar!

Loosely inspired by 1960s airport lounges, the Tower Bar is a high-flying social space offering Instagram-worthy craft cocktails, select wines, and whiskeys in the evening, plus the best views in Bentonville.

Public hours for the Tower Bar are as follows:

Tuesday-Thursday: 5 to 10 pm

Friday-Saturday: 5 pm to 12 am

Sunday-Monday: Closed

To learn more, visit theMomentary.org.