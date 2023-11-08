FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Caroline Culver!

Caroline is nine years old and attends Lisa Academy in Fayetteville. She has a powerful personality and enjoys singing, dancing and acting.

She likes to make others laugh and live creating art and sewing.

She decided she wanted to be a meteorologist after her family was caught in the Springdale tornado in March 2022.

Caroline considers weather science to be one of the most significant professions. Her passion for meteorology grew stronger as she witnessed the impact severe weather could have on people’s lives.

She believes that by studying weather patterns and providing accurate forecasts, she can contribute to the saving of people’s lives and minimize the damage caused by natural disasters.

Caroline even dressed up as a meteorologist for Career Day.

Get to know Caroline and watch her give the seven-day forecast in the videos above.