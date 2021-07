FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Charlie Griffith!

Charlie will be in 7th grade at St. Joseph’s Catholic School. He is 13 years old and lives in Fayetteville.

Charlie is the first Super Weather Kid to appear in the studio in over a year.

Watch the interview with Charlie in the video below and his seven-day forecast above.