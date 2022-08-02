FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet out Super Weather Kid, Colton Davis!

Colton is 10 years old and is homeschooled on a farm between Fayetteville and Elkins. His farm has goats, pigs and chickens, rabbits so much more! It’s almost like a real-life Minecraft game, which is what he loves to play during his free time.

Colton is fascinated by tornados. In February of 2012, his home was almost hit by a tornado, but that didn’t scare him away instead it drew him closer to learning about the weather.

