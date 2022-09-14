FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Evan Alessi!

Evan lives in Rogers and is in 4th grade at St. Vincent de Paul School. Evan was originally born in Hong Kong when his parents were on assignment.

Evan likes sports and plays flag football. He is a Cub Scout and the self-proclaimed king of the monkey bars at recess.

Evan also has a business as a hobby known as Evan, Inc. where he makes comics and sells found golf balls.

Get to know Evan and watch him give the seven-day forecast in the videos above.