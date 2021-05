FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Evy Davis!

Evy is 7 years old and is in the first grade at First Academy in Rogers.

She enjoys swimming and drawing along with checking the weather.

Watch as Evy gives the 7 day forecast in the video above.

You can watch the whole interview with Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff and Evy in the full interview below!