FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Grant Enderle!

Grant is a 3rd grade student at Apple Glen Elementary in Bentonville and lives in Little Flock.

Grant wants to be a pediatrician when he grows up. He enjoys running, soccer, swimming, Pokémon and hanging out with his friends.

Watch Grant give the 7-day forecast in the video at the top of the article and his full interview in the video within the article.