FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Henderson Nichols!

Henderson is nine years old and is in 4th grade. He is a member of “The Magic School Bots” robotics team at Bentonville Seventh-day Adventist School.

He enjoys flying his drone and riding bike trails. On rainy days, he can be found building in Minecraft or reading joke books.

Henderson loves learning how and why things work. He says he loves the weather because knowing what it will do tells people what they should wear and what activity they should do.

Get to know Henderson and watch him give the seven-day forecast in the videos above.