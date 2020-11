Meet our Energizer Super Weather Kid of the week, Kacie Pohl.

Kacie LOVES science!

She tells people she wants to be a scientist when she grows up.

She loves learning how and why things occur in nature as they do.

Kacie likes studying clouds, hurricanes, and tornadoes.

When given a choice of TV shows or movies to watch, she always picks the ones that are centered around nature, natural disasters, and weather.

Watch the full interview below!