FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Kylie Connors!

Kylie is 11 years old and is from Pea Ridge. She plays volleyball and enjoys swimming and hanging out with her grandparents.

She goes to Pea Ridge Middle School and has been fascinated with weather since she was three years old. She has wanted to be a meteorologist since she was five years old.

This isn’t Kylie’s first appearance on KNWA. Her debut on the station was 11 years ago when she was a baby.

Kylie Connors, 2012

(Courtesy: Eve Skinner)

Get to know Kylie and watch her give the seven-day forecast in the videos above.