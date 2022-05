FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Lochlan Gore!

Lochlan is homeschooled in his hometown of Bella Vista and will be 11 years old in June.

He likes to play outside and read, and he is a member of the Ozark Youth Shooting Team. Lochlan also dreams of seeing a real tornado!

Get to know Lochlan and watch him give the seven-day forecast in the videos above.