FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet our Super Weather Kid, Olivia Kermmoade!

Olivia is eight years old and goes to Bob Folsom Elementary School in Farmington. She taught herself gymnastics and wants to do cheer.

She also loves the weather and making videos about herself.

Get to know Olivia and watch her give the seven-day forecast in the videos above.