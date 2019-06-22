Supplier Community

Membership

All Access Membership Pass For the low price of only $500 per year, you can get access to all of our Signature Events, Micro-Events, Interactive Live Broadcasts, Trainings, and much more!

We have an amazing line up of events, courses, and more for 2019. Here is just a small taste of what we have in store for the first quarter:

Multiple Retail Link® training courses – online and in person.

Understanding Your Amazon Audience

How to Ace Your Next Buyer Meeting

Shopper Marketers’ Toolbox 2019

eComm Collab-a-Thon

Facebook 101: The Complete Guide for Business Accounts

Multiple Deductions Management courses

Multiple Supply Chain courses

Monthly networking Meetups

Leading High Performance Supplier Teams

Become a Data Sync Superhero

Social Media Collab-a-Thon

The Path to Walmart: Walmart 101

Optimizing E-Commerce

And more!

New events added frequently!

See all of our currently scheduled events HERE.

For less than the price of attending of attending 2 of our Signature Events ($300 per ticket to attend), you can attend ALL of our in person and online events.

The Fine Print

You must register for each event you’d like to attend

for each event you’d like to attend If you cannot attend an event you are registered for, you must let us know at least 24 hours prior to the event.

prior to the event. Seats are first come first serve. If an event is full, we can add you to the waiting list, and if someone cannot attend, we will notify those on the waiting list.

Please be aware and advised that our events are recorded and photographed. If you attend an event, you are giving us express permission to use your likeness in our promotional materials unless otherwise explicitly stated.

All Access Memberships are non-transferrable .

. All Interactive Live Broadcasts are only to be viewed by the person who has the All-Access Membership.

Interactive Live Broadcast attendees will receive the link to the live broadcast the week prior to the event.

To attend Retail Link® training courses, you must have a Retail Link® ID.

Retail Link® training courses are also applicable to Canadian suppliers.

While we may frequently partner with organizations outside Supplier Community, the All-Access Membership Pass DOES NOT provide free admission to these events. However, we will work with our partners to possibly provide discounts for outside events for our pass holders.

provide free admission to these events. However, we will work with our partners to possibly provide discounts for outside events for our pass holders. To keep our costs low – and to pass those savings on to you – we use our partners as expert instructors and speakers for courses, Interactive Live Broadcasts, and Signature Events. This sometimes results in these experts having to change schedules due to impromptu meetings or other job demands. We will work with them and you to reschedule any events that have to be moved due to these circumstances.

All event schedules are subject to change.

At the conclusion of a year, the card used to purchase a membership will be automatically charged again to renew said membership for another year. If you would like to discontinue your membership, please contact Kelly Austin at kelly@storeofthecommunity.com.

Still have questions? Check our our Frequently Asked Questions page.

Á La Carte Event Pricing

Interactive Live Broadcasts: $100 per person

Retail Link Training Courses: $200 each

Supply Chain Training Courses: $200 each

Micro-Events: $200 per person

Signature Events: $300 per person

As always, watch videos, read articles, and more on our website for free – no membership necessary!