Supplier Community
Membership
All Access Membership Pass
For the low price of only $500 per year, you can get access to all of our Signature Events, Micro-Events, Interactive Live Broadcasts, Trainings, and much more!
We have an amazing line up of events, courses, and more for 2019. Here is just a small taste of what we have in store for the first quarter:
- Multiple Retail Link® training courses – online and in person.
- Understanding Your Amazon Audience
- How to Ace Your Next Buyer Meeting
- Shopper Marketers’ Toolbox 2019
- eComm Collab-a-Thon
- Facebook 101: The Complete Guide for Business Accounts
- Multiple Deductions Management courses
- Multiple Supply Chain courses
- Monthly networking Meetups
- Leading High Performance Supplier Teams
- Become a Data Sync Superhero
- Social Media Collab-a-Thon
- The Path to Walmart: Walmart 101
- Optimizing E-Commerce
- And more!
- New events added frequently!
See all of our currently scheduled events HERE.
For less than the price of attending of attending 2 of our Signature Events ($300 per ticket to attend), you can attend ALL of our in person and online events.
The Fine Print
- You must register for each event you’d like to attend
- If you cannot attend an event you are registered for, you must let us know at least 24 hours prior to the event.
- Seats are first come first serve. If an event is full, we can add you to the waiting list, and if someone cannot attend, we will notify those on the waiting list.
- Please be aware and advised that our events are recorded and photographed. If you attend an event, you are giving us express permission to use your likeness in our promotional materials unless otherwise explicitly stated.
- All Access Memberships are non-transferrable.
- All Interactive Live Broadcasts are only to be viewed by the person who has the All-Access Membership.
- Interactive Live Broadcast attendees will receive the link to the live broadcast the week prior to the event.
- To attend Retail Link® training courses, you must have a Retail Link® ID.
- Retail Link® training courses are also applicable to Canadian suppliers.
- While we may frequently partner with organizations outside Supplier Community, the All-Access Membership Pass DOES NOT provide free admission to these events. However, we will work with our partners to possibly provide discounts for outside events for our pass holders.
- To keep our costs low – and to pass those savings on to you – we use our partners as expert instructors and speakers for courses, Interactive Live Broadcasts, and Signature Events. This sometimes results in these experts having to change schedules due to impromptu meetings or other job demands. We will work with them and you to reschedule any events that have to be moved due to these circumstances.
- All event schedules are subject to change.
- At the conclusion of a year, the card used to purchase a membership will be automatically charged again to renew said membership for another year. If you would like to discontinue your membership, please contact Kelly Austin at kelly@storeofthecommunity.com.
Be sure to subscribe to our email list so you can be the first to know when new events are added and keep up to date with what’s happening within Supplier Community.
Still have questions? Check our our Frequently Asked Questions page.
Á La Carte Event Pricing
- Interactive Live Broadcasts: $100 per person
- Retail Link Training Courses: $200 each
- Supply Chain Training Courses: $200 each
- Micro-Events: $200 per person
- Signature Events: $300 per person