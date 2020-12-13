12/13/2020

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus 🦠
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
Live Streams 📺
Local News
I Love NWA 💞
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC 🇺🇸
Top Stories
MAGA protesters chant ‘Destroy the GOP’ at pro-Trump rally, boo Republican senate candidates
Video
Top Stories
US set for first COVID-19 shots Monday as shipments begin arriving
Family kicked off United flight after toddler won’t wear mask
Video
SLICK ROADS: What you should know heading into work
Video
Major Google outage denies access to millions, prompts flood of memes online
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Highlights From Home
2020🏈Schedule & Stats
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway🏈
Pro Football Challenge
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Masters Report
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
SEC Power Rankings (12/13/20): Tennessee, Mizzou, Florida at top; others & Hogs next
No. 13 Arkansas Wins Its Fourth Straight, Beats UCA, 105-58
Video
Former Razorback Roundtable: Alabama, Season Recap & Bowl Game Thoughts
Video
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
Contests
Home for the Holidays🏠
Light Up Your Neighborhood
Scoot into the Holidays🛵
Remarkable Women
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Canada Dry Snap Of The Day
Ultimate Homegate Giveaway🏈
Community
Back to Class ✏️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Community Calendar🗓️
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hot Holiday Toys
Lone Star NYE🎉
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👮🏽♀️
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Veterans Voices
Weird News
Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
CMA Awards
Get It to Go NWA
Hot Holiday Toys
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
“Music Moves” to Present Multiple Concerts for the Holiday Season
Video
Top Stories
New App Helps You Relive Favorite Movie Moments
Video
Top Stories
Hot Topics: Taylor Swift Drops Surprise Album & Time Magazine’s Person of the Year
Video
Happening in NWA: Where to Watch Holiday Music, Hear Christmas Music, & Give Back
Video
Local teacher takes baking talents and groovy mustache to Food Network
Video
Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
12/13/2020
GALLERY: Sunday snow day in Arkansas
Video