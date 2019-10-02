Skip to content
KNWA
Tontitown
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Border Report
Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage
Live Streams
National
Newsfeed Now
Video Center
Watch and Win
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Top Stories
Proposed ordinance getting mixed reviews
Top Stories
Local man shares his journey with breast cancer
Final 2019 First Thursday in Fayetteville is space-themed
Woman accused of setting up fraudulent adoptions
Student crowned homecoming queen 2 years after being shot
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
Hogville
Uncut Interviews
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Fearless Friday NWA
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
Top Stories
Dustin Fry Talks Offensive Line Production After Five Games
Top Stories
No. 15 Soccer Set To Host Ole Miss On Thursday
Women’s Basketball Selected For 12 TV Games
Chad Morris, Mark Stoops Hoping to get Players Healthy During Bye Week
Arkansas Commitment Taking Official Visit to Tennessee
Contests
Watch and Win
Halloween Giveaway
Local Leading Ladies
Pro Football Challenge
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway
Community
Biking the Ozarks
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Special Report
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Blumania Launches Energy Drink in Northwest Arkansas
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Clinton House Museum Presents “1968: A Folsom Redemption”
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: The Benton Co. Ducks Unlimited Fall Banquet
Good Day NWA: October Bentonville SOUP
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 2
Good Day NWA: AMP Fest 2019
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
Smile Shoppe wants kids to smile from the inside out
Top Stories
About Smile Shoppe
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
2019 First Thursday
Final 2019 First Thursday in Fayetteville is space-themed
Final 2019 First Thursday in Fayetteville is space-themed