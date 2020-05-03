Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Newsfeed Now
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Top Stories
Lael Lockhart Talks Decision to Transfer to Arkansas
Video
Top Stories
3 more inmate deaths at the Cummins Unit
Grandfather recovers from COVID-19, turned 82 on ventilator
Video
Sen. Romney proposes $12 per hour raise for essential workers
It’s Time: The Story of Razorbacks Signee Moses Moody
Video
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Lael Lockhart Talks Decision to Transfer to Arkansas
Video
Top Stories
Arkansas Lands Talented Defender Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan
Video
Martin: Feast Or Famine ?
Video
Former Hogs Eat Their Way to Over $50,000 in Donations
Video
Talented Wide Receiver Marlon Crockett to Play Senior Season at New School
Contests
Frontline Fighters
Graduation Announcements
NWA Restaurant Bingo
Hershey’s Share S’mores Memories
Dr Pepper Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Community Calendar
Frontline Fighters
Get It to Go NWA
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Graduation Announcements
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Virtual March for Babies
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Turpentine Creek’s 28th Anniversary Pawty
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Hark at the Center for Collaborative Care
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, May 1 – Sunday, May 3
Video
Good Day NWA: Alzheimer’s Association – AR Chapter Events
Video
Good Day NWA: Healthy Cooking Made Easy – Part 5
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
3 deaths
3 more inmate deaths at the Cummins Unit