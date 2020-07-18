Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
Local News
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Top Stories
National Guard personnel authorized to assist at Washington Regional Medical Center
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 699 new cases, 6 additional deaths
Video
Frontline Fighter Tonya Suzanne Soper works at a local hospital
Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
Video
WATCH: Small, speedy dog survives wild chase on interstate
Video
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
Highlights From Home
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Closer Look at Arkansas’ Eight In-State Offers in Class of 2022
Five Razorbacks Who Must Have Outstanding Seasons in 2020 (Offense)
As Muss builds national brand, his roster heavy on Arkansans has Hogs hyped in ’20-21
Hogs alum Lenzie Howell, who helped launch Nolan’s era of UA greatness, passes away at the age of 52
Video
Contests
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Electricity⚡for Life Giveaway from Shine Solar
Graduation Announcements
Groceries for a Year Giveaway
Snapple Lemonade Snap Of The Day
Community
Back to School 🍎✏️
Biking the Ozarks🚴♀️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Clear the Shelters🐶🐱
Community Calendar🗓️
Frontline Fighters
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Graduation Announcements
Newsfeed Now
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Summer Staycation☀️
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Spotlight
Real Estate Spotlight 🏠
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
April Hamm Real Estate Spotlight
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Meet the Muse of a Sprayetteville Mural
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Arts Live Theatre’s Virtual YOUniversity
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: The Chicks Drop “Gaslighter”
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 20
Video
Good Day NWA: Surprising Ways to Use Mismatched Socks
Video
Good Day NWA: Uniting Through Beauty
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
3rd
‘Black Lives’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced for 3rd time