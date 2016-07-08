Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
Fox 24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
A Closer Look
National News
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Business News
Signal Reception Help
Special Report
Washington-DC
Weird News
Your Local Election
Top Stories
Fort Smith native announces presidential campaign
Top Stories
Democrat announces bid for US House seat in Arkansas
Weather Blog: Chances for rain heading towards the weekend
Centerton shares proposed updates to bike and trail plans
State-of-the art disc golf course set to open in Farmington
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Hog Recruiting
Hog FB Schedule & Stats
Uncut Interviews
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
Livestream
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
MLB
Golf
Top Stories
BREAKING: ’20 Hog offer KK Robinson sets UA unofficial visit for “next weekend”
Top Stories
2020 Arkansas offer Isaiah Adams Final 5 includes Hogs, he talks recruiting
Summer Work: Musselman’s Style, Terminology Big Points of Emphasis for Hog Hoops
Two Scrimmages Looming for Hogs in Week
Football, Food And Full Stadium Beverage Options
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Snap Of The Day
Allen’s Shopping Spree
Super Weather Kid
Thomas Rhett VIP Giveaway
Community
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: From Drab to Fab – Dorm Room Decorations
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: 14th Annual Secchi Day on Beaver Lake
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Paula Deen Releases New Cookbook
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, August 14
Good Day NWA: A Big Announcement from the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
Good Day NWA: Tips on Buying a Home – Important Information to Tell Your Mortgage Lender
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
The inspiring women forum
Top Stories
Importance of Back-to-School Eye Exams
Top Stories
Dr. Masters with Arkansas Physical Health and Rehab discusses benefits of supplements
ENT Center of Ozarks Services
Why choose ENT Center of the Ozarks
First Ophthalmologist in United States Receives ReLEx® SMILE
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Abilene
Abilene Police Chief Responds to Dallas Shooting
Abilene PD Chief Responds to Dallas Shooting
Trending Stories
2020 Arkansas offer Isaiah Adams Final 5 includes Hogs, he talks recruiting
Walmart remodels building for associates
Parents oblivious to college debt
Bentonville intersection causes at least a dozen wrecks this year
Bentonville intersection causes at least a dozen wrecks this year