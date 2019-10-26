accidentally shot

Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Border Report
Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage
Live Streams
National
Newsfeed Now
Veterans Voices
Video Center
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Top Stories
Friends remember teen killed in accidental shooting
Top Stories
Benton County public damage assessment exceeds $6 million
Fort Smith prosecutor dies unexpectedly
Fayetteville organization offers free breast exams, mammograms
Inaugural Coats for Kids Ride rolls through Springdale
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Closings
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
Hogville
Ask Mike
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
“It’s Little Mistakes That We Have To Clean Up – Rakeem Boyd Uncut
Top Stories
“We Are Not Going To Turn The Ball Over 4 Times Against Alabama And Hope To Win” – Chad Morris Uncut
“It Was Nice To Get In The End Zone, But We Didn’t Get The Win, It Is What It Is” – John Stephen Jones Uncut
“We’re Not Going To Play The Blame Game, We’re Moving Forward”: CJ O’Grady Uncut Post
New Week, Same Results, Hogs Fall 48-7
Contests
Watch and Win
Halloween Giveaway
Local Leading Ladies
Pro Football Challenge
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway
Balloon Fest Giveaway
Community
Biking the Ozarks
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Special Report
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
CMA Awards
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Halloween Costume Ideas from Goodwill
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Adult Day NWA Announces Grand Opening Date
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Pairing with Pepsi
Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 25 – Sunday, October 27
Good Day NWA: Friday Feels
Advice Network
Bio Tech Pharmacal
Chastain Financial
Dr. Earl MD
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
Little Rock specialist joins the team at Ozark Urology
Top Stories
WAVE Rural Connect bringing fiber internet to rural Arkansas
Meet Dr Earl MD
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
accidentally shot
Friends remember teen killed in accidental shooting
Friends remember teen killed in accidental shooting
Trending Stories
New Week, Same Results, Hogs Fall 48-7
Weather
Crystal Bridges announces opening of North Forest Lights
Crypt found six inches under the Arkansas School for the Deaf campus, more discoveries expected
Crypt found six inches under the Arkansas School for the Deaf campus, more discoveries expected