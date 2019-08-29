Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
A Closer Look
National News
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Business News
Special Report
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Your Local Election
Top Stories
Razorback Football Street Fest to close part of Maple Street
Top Stories
Collision on AR-112 slows traffic
Study to look at future use of Albert Pike after fatal flood
A CLOSER LOOK: Local natural disaster areas will not lose FEMA funds to border security
Fayetteville woman accused of animal cruelty
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
Hogville
Uncut Interviews
Live Streams
Pro Football Challenge
Coaches Form
Fearless Friday NWA
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
Top Stories
Arkansas to Host Unofficial Visitors on Saturday
Top Stories
SEC Picks for Week 1
Arkansas’ Chad Morris Takes Some Off Hogs On Wednesday
Razorback Men’s Golf Opens Season at Pebble Beach
Treylon Burks Set to Make Arkansas Debut on Saturday
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Pro Football Challenge
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Ultimate Tailgate Givewaway
Community
Biking NWA
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Hospital Celebrate the 80th Anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz”
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Hog Wild Tailgates
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Northwest Arkansas Teens Qualify for Olympic Trials
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 29
Good Day NWA: #WebExtra Judason Void
Good Day NWA: Judason Void Performs
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
The secret to women’s health
Top Stories
The inspiring women forum
Top Stories
Importance of Back-to-School Eye Exams
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
agreement
Nexstar and AT&T Statement on New Distribution Agreement
Nexstar and AT&T Statement on New Distribution Agreement
Trending Stories
Razorback Football Street Fest to close part of Maple Street
Fayetteville woman accused of animal cruelty
Farmington couple loses custody of foster child; accused of child endangerment
Hog Stats
Springdale Police arrest student for bringing BB gun to Don Tyson School of Innovation