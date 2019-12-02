Skip to content
KNWA
Springdale
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Border Report
Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage
Live Streams
National
Newsfeed Now
Veterans Voices
Video Center
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Top Stories
JUST ANNOUNCED: Alanis Morissette coming to the Walmart Amp
Top Stories
Hackers, no hacking! Cyber Monday safety guide
World AIDS Day Drag Brunch
Washington Co. Historical Society hosts holiday open house
Local hospital responds to proposed national healthcare rule changes
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Arkansas Could be Closing in on Coaching Hire
Top Stories
Hog FB Recruiting: Thomas, Criswell & Crockett, Notables in this Report from Otis Kirk
Kevin McPherson’s one-on-one with KK Robinson
How Some of Arkansas’ Coaching Candidates Closed Out Regular Season
Arkansas survives loss of Jones and perimeter D lapse for 66-60 win over Northern Kentucky to mark Hogs’ best start to a season in 22 years
Contests
37 North Family Adventure Giveaway
AQ Turkey Giveaway
Home for the Holidays
Light Up Your Neighborhood
Local Leading Ladies
Morning Watch and Win
Pro Football Challenge
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Home for the Holidays
Hot Holiday Toys
In a Day’s Drive
Lone Star NYE 2020
No Shave November
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Special Report
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
CMA Awards
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Subaru’s Share the Love Event
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Holiday Toy Preview
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Pairing with Pepsi
Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, November 27
Good Day NWA: “Squabble the Podcast” Previews Season 4
Advice Network
Bio Tech Pharmacal
Chastain Financial
Dr. Earl MD
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
WAVE Rural Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Search
Search
Search
Alanis Morissette
JUST ANNOUNCED: Alanis Morissette coming to the Walmart Amp
JUST ANNOUNCED: Alanis Morissette coming to the Walmart Amp
Trending Stories
Arkansas Could be Closing in on Coaching Hire
How Some of Arkansas’ Coaching Candidates Closed Out Regular Season
JUST ANNOUNCED: Alanis Morissette coming to the Walmart Amp
Walmart releases Cyber Monday deals
Weather