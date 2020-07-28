Alex Winter

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
Local News
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Branson Board of Aldermen passes face-covering mandate
Top Stories
Local restaurants close due to coronavirus pandemic
Fayetteville Public Schools release parent survey results for back to school plan
Frontline Fighter José Dominguez is a police officer
Walton Arts Center to host blood drive with live entertainment
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
Highlights From Home
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Adrio Bailey Talks Decision To Sign With Hungarian Team
Video
Preseason All-State Football Team
Here, There and Everywhere Concerning Razorbacks, James Jointer and More
UA recruiting notebook: Hogs ’21 recruiting to be measured, ’21 prospect updates
Contests
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Electricity⚡for Life Giveaway from Shine Solar
Graduation Announcements
Groceries for a Year Giveaway
Snapple Lemonade Snap Of The Day
Community
Back to School 🍎✏️
Biking the Ozarks🚴♀️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Clear the Shelters🐶🐱
Community Calendar🗓️
Frontline Fighters
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Graduation Announcements
Newsfeed Now
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Summer Staycation☀️
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Spotlight
Real Estate Spotlight 🏠
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
April Hamm Real Estate Spotlight
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Remembering Regis Philbin
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Disney-Inspired Pretzels
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Summer at The Momentary
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 28
Video
Good Day NWA: Pigtails & Crewcuts
Video
Good Day NWA: Arkansas Children’s NW Launches Matching Fund Drive
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alex Winter
Good Day NWA: Remembering Regis Philbin
Video