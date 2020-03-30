American Electric Power

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
National News
Newsfeed Now
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Video Center
Washington-DC
Weird News
Top Stories
Searcy community gathers to pray for hospital workers
Video
Top Stories
Arkansas gets a ‘D’ in social distancing
New to Zoom? Here are tips and tricks to make you a pro user
How does the Coronavirus Paid Leave Act affect small business employees?
March 30 COVID-19 update: 473 cases, 7 deaths in Arkansas
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
PTN LIVE: Ask Mike 3-30
Video
Top Stories
Errington McRae up to 11 Offers, Updates Training Schedule, More
Rice sophomore transfer Trey Murphy III and two others hear from Arkansas
Pleasant Grove Defensive Lineman Torey Phillips Impressed With Razorbacks Following State Championship Season
Former Hog T&F athletes weigh in on Olympics in 2021
Video
Contests
Basketball Madness
Dr Pepper Staycation Giveaway
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Black History Month
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Horoscopes
Lottery
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women
Special Report
Souper Bowl of Caring
Supplier Community
Take This Job and Love It
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: “Tiger King” Reigns Supreme
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Bandwidth Etiquette Tips
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Weddings & Covid-19, What to Know
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, March 30
Video
Good Day NWA: Stage Shows & Barbershop Quartets
Video
Good Day NWA: Fostering or Adopting a Pet During Covid-19
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
April Hamm Virtual Tour 13579 Goose Creek Rd in Fayetteville
Video
Top Stories
No matter how big the project, Bill’s Fence Company has you covered.
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
American Electric Power
Eureka Springs learning center receives $50,000 grant
Trending Stories
March 29 COVID-19 update: 449 cases, 29 recoveries, 6 deaths in Arkansas
LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic
March 30 COVID-19 update: 473 cases, 7 deaths in Arkansas
Weather
Arkansas gets a ‘D’ in social distancing