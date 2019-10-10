Anthony Meely

Skip to content
KNWA
Tontitown
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Border Report
Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage
Live Streams
National
Newsfeed Now
Veterans Voices
Video Center
Watch and Win
Washington-DC
Weird News
You Ask, We Investigate
Top Stories
Walmart U.S. announces new President/CEO
Police: Body is that of man in Silver Alert
Benton County judge declares emergency disaster declaration
Hearing set in Arkansas for Hunter Biden paternity case
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
Hogville
Uncut Interviews
Ask Mike
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Fearless Friday NWA
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
Top Stories
SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks for Oct. 12 Games
Top Stories
WBB Head Coach Mike Neighbors says “the excitement is what is driving us” as they look to the season
Chad Morris, Mark Stoops Both Feel Teams Used Bye Week Wisely
King Named SWC Hall of Fame Inductee
Five Observations, Thoughts from Tuesday’s Football Practice
Contests
Watch and Win
Halloween Giveaway
Local Leading Ladies
Pro Football Challenge
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway
Balloon Fest Giveaway
Community
Biking the Ozarks
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Special Report
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
CMA Awards
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter’s Fresh Start
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: iDrive Crain Team Segment Crain Kia of Bentonville
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Nobuntu Performs
Good Day NWA: JDRF One Walk
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, October 10
Good Day NWA: #WebExtra Makin Loaf
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
Meet Dr Earl MD
Top Stories
Smile Shoppe wants kids to smile from the inside out
About Smile Shoppe
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Anthony Meely
Family seeking answers after Oklahoma man dies in police custody