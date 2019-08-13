Arkansas Defense

Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
Fox 24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
A Closer Look
National News
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Business News
Signal Reception Help
Special Report
Washington-DC
Weird News
Your Local Election
Top Stories
Pope County leaders endorse proposal for new casino
Top Stories
FBI: Boardman man who posted online threats had over 10,000 rounds of ammo
You Ask, We Investigate: Northwest Arkansas’ only public shooting range to remain closed
Weather Blog: Seasonal and hot temperatures return
O’Grady Injured in Practice, Set for Surgery Tomorrow
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Hog Recruiting
Hog FB Schedule & Stats
Uncut Interviews
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
Livestream
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
MLB
Golf
Top Stories
One Razorback Roadshow a Tremendous Success
Top Stories
Young defensive linemen showing promise in preseason camp
O’Grady Injured in Practice, Set for Surgery Tomorrow
Chavis and his Razorback defense eyes goal of three a game in 2019
Traditions To Take Center Stage In 2019
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Snap Of The Day
Allen’s Shopping Spree
Super Weather Kid
Thomas Rhett VIP Giveaway
Community
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Supplier Community
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: A Big Announcement from the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Tips on Buying a Home – Important Information to Tell Your Mortgage Lender
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: What’s Cool for School
Good Day NWA: Google Announces Doodle Winner
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, August 13
Good Day NWA: Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets Are Back
Advice Network
Bio-Tech M&D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
Importance of Back-to-School Eye Exams
Top Stories
Dr. Masters with Arkansas Physical Health and Rehab discusses benefits of supplements
Top Stories
ENT Center of Ozarks Services
Why choose ENT Center of the Ozarks
First Ophthalmologist in United States Receives ReLEx® SMILE
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Defense
Young defensive linemen showing promise in preseason camp
Trending Stories
O’Grady Injured in Practice, Set for Surgery Tomorrow
Medical marijuana sales keep blazing in Arkansas
Springdale will become “Pro-Life City”
Bentonville school buses late to pick up kids on first day of school
Hogs Still Looking to Add Speed in Recruiting