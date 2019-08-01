Skip to content
KNWA
Fayetteville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
Fox 24
Around Arkansas
Live Streams
A Closer Look
National News
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Business News
Signal Reception Help
Special Report
Washington-DC
Weird News
Your Local Election
Top Stories
Weather Blog: Storms entering the area this afternoon
Top Stories
FEMA follows up on flooding in the River Valley
University of Arkansas adjusts qualifications for out-of-state tuition awards
First Thursday brings tons of fun in Fayetteville
Siloam Springs’ firefighters get new training facility
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
UVA UVB Forecast
Livestream
Super Weather Kid
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Pig Trail Nation
Hog Recruiting
Hog FB Schedule & Stats
Uncut Interviews
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
Livestream
National Sports
NCAA
NFL
MLB
Golf
Contests
Local Leading Ladies
Snap Of The Day
Allen’s Shopping Spree
Super Weather Kid
Thomas Rhett VIP Giveaway
Community
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Honoring Veterans
In a Day’s Drive
Movers And Shakers
Pet of the Week
Police Rapport
Summer Staycation
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Advice Network
Bio – Tech M+D
Chastain Financial
ENT Center of the Ozarks
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Vold Vision
Top Stories
Importance of Back-to-School Eye Exams
Top Stories
Dr. Masters with Arkansas Physical Health and Rehab discusses benefits of supplements
Top Stories
ENT Center of Ozarks Services
Why choose ENT Center of the Ozarks
First Ophthalmologist in United States Receives ReLEx® SMILE
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Signal Reception Help
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment
A CLOSER LOOK: Employees with ‘safety sensitive’ jobs prohibited from using medical marijuana
A CLOSER LOOK: Employees with ‘safety sensitive’ jobs prohibited from using medical marijuana