Asha Mevlana

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Newsfeed Now
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Top Stories
Study: Coronavirus appears to die quickly in direct sunlight
Top Stories
NFL star Earl Thomas’ wife arrested, Austin police say she held him at gunpoint over affair
Military member who works near Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Advice on coping with grief from Home Instead Senior Care
Drive-thru food distribution event planned for Saturday in Springdale
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Chris Crutchfield one of many ties between Arkansas & Oklahoma
Top Stories
Arkansas Listed Among Top 10 For Georgia Athlete Jayden Johnson
WEB EXTRA: Drew Amman & Alyssa Orange talk announcement of Ark vs OU hoops game
Video
Razorbacks Extend Offer to Class of 2021 WR John Paul Richardson
Arkansas Extends Offer to Class of 2021 Wide Receiver Jaden Bray
Contests
Dr Pepper Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Graduation Announcements
Hershey’s Share S’mores Memories
NWA Restaurant Bingo
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Community Calendar
Frontline Fighters
Get It to Go NWA
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Graduation Announcements
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Creating an Outdoor Oasis
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Celebrities Read “Harry Potter”
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Trike Theatre Launches Virtual iCademy
Video
Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, May 7
Video
Good Day NWA: Tech Savviness at Home
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Asha Mevlana
Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories
Video