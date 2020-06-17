athletic club

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
Local News
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Fayetteville City Council tables styrofoam ban discussion
Top Stories
“Bill of Rights Sanctuary Ordinance” a no-go in Sebastian Co.
Johnson Roofing answers common roofing questions
Video
Governor responds to Fayetteville ordinance
Video
2 Fort Smith high schools considering other options for commencement ceremonies
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
Highlights From Home
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Meet Top-Ranked Arkansas 2022 Prospect, Maumelle Tackle Andrew Chamblee
Video
Two Ex Razorbacks on College Hall of Fame Ballot Again
Video
Arkansas Adds Devon Manuel to Commitment List
Video
Razorbacks Offer Defensive End Sleeper Jabran Hawkins in Georgia
Contests
Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Limeade Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Graduation Announcements
Hershey’s Share S’mores Memories
NWA Restaurant Bingo
Community
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Community Calendar
Frontline Fighters
Get It to Go NWA
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Graduation Announcements
Newsfeed Now
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
Weird News
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Tips to Appreciating a Fine Wine
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Raising Awareness & Funds on “The Longest Day”
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Virtual Juneteenth Celebration
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, June 17
Video
Good Day NWA: “Book” Your Next Adventure with Rogers Public Library
Video
Good Day NWA: Join the Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
Local healthcare experts give opinion on state reopening businesses
Video
Top Stories
Emergencies don’t stop
Video
Top Stories
Nation’s top disease expert says visiting with family and friends can be done safely
Live
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
athletic club
Fayetteville gym adjusts as it enters phase two of reopening
Video